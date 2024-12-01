Ryan Reynolds bringing another superhero film after 'Deadpool vs Wolverine'

Paramount Pictures in talks with Ryan Reynolds production company for next film

After Deadpool vs Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds has another superhero film lined up next.

Ryan just earned loud cheers and applauses for playing an antihero in Marvel’s 2024 film which collected over $1 billion worldwide.

Now, Paramount Pictures are in talks with Ryan’s production house named 'Maximum Effort Productions' to pull out an adaptation of 1942 cartoon superhero, 'Mighty Mouse'.

The character first appeared in 1942s The Mouse of Tomorrow. Thereafter, it also featured in multiple shorts including the Might Mouse Playhouse cartoon 1955-1967.

The animated yellow mouse also starred in 1979 show The New Adventures of Mighty Mouse and in Heckle and Jeckle.

Paramount pictures now aim at making a film version of the popular character with Reynolds’ Free Guy screenwriter Matt Lieberman, reports Variety.

So far, there are no further details about the star cast and release of the upcoming venture.

This news comes after the Red Notice actor announced that he is coming up a new non-Marvel film with Hugh Jackman and Director Shawn Levy.

According to Ryan, "I'm spending the year writing. I'm writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel.”

The Canadian American actor will be next starring in an action-comedy flick Animal Friends starring Jason Momoa and Dan Levy.