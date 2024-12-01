Pink shares cosy Thanksgiving selfie with 'handsome hunk'

Pink post a rare selfie on Thanksgiving

Pink surprised her fans with a rare photo of herself and her brother, Jason Moore.

Sharing a moment of Thanksgiving joy, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart, took to Instagram to post a selfie with her sibling, sparking excitement among her followers.

"So many reasons for gratitude [joined hands emoji]," she captioned the photo, in which she and her brother flashed wide grins.

The post quickly sparked a flurry of comments, with fans curious about her "handsome" brother.

"Who’s that handsome guy?? Is he single? Asking for a friend," one fan inquired.

Another fan quickly responded, "That's her brother Jason. Everyone breathe [teary laughing emoji]."

"Dang, where you been hiding your brother?" one user exclaimed, while another wrote, "Who knew her bro was a whole snack?"

Fans also couldn’t help but notice the family resemblance.

"The beauty is a family affair [red heart emoji]," one fan commented.

"Y’all have the same smile! Nothing like sibling love [heart eyes emoji]," added another.

"Great genes in your family, brother boy is fiiinnnnneeee [fire emoji]," a third remarked.

The siblings appeared to be enjoying an autumn hike through a vineyard, capturing a moment of pure joy as they smiled for the camera.

Notably, Pink's older brother is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the military.

Pink’s Thanksgiving post comes just days after it was reported that she surpassed Beyoncé to claim the title of the highest-grossing female tour of all time.