Pink shares cosy Thanksgiving selfie with 'handsome hunk'

Pink surprised her fans with a rare photo of herself and her brother, Jason Moore.
Sharing a moment of Thanksgiving joy, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore Hart, took to Instagram to post a selfie with her sibling, sparking excitement among her followers.
"So many reasons for gratitude [joined hands emoji]," she captioned the photo, in which she and her brother flashed wide grins.
The post quickly sparked a flurry of comments, with fans curious about her "handsome" brother.
"Who’s that handsome guy?? Is he single? Asking for a friend," one fan inquired.
Another fan quickly responded, "That's her brother Jason. Everyone breathe [teary laughing emoji]."
"Dang, where you been hiding your brother?" one user exclaimed, while another wrote, "Who knew her bro was a whole snack?"
Fans also couldn’t help but notice the family resemblance.
"The beauty is a family affair [red heart emoji]," one fan commented.
"Y’all have the same smile! Nothing like sibling love [heart eyes emoji]," added another.
"Great genes in your family, brother boy is fiiinnnnneeee [fire emoji]," a third remarked.
The siblings appeared to be enjoying an autumn hike through a vineyard, capturing a moment of pure joy as they smiled for the camera.
Notably, Pink's older brother is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the military.
Pink’s Thanksgiving post comes just days after it was reported that she surpassed Beyoncé to claim the title of the highest-grossing female tour of all time.
Demi Moore explains how cinema allow people to come together
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce join hands to wish Hailee Stenfield, Josh Allen the best
Late Queen's death was officially announced at 6:30 p.m. on September 8, 2022
The Harry and Meghan interview that still sparks Royal debate
Paul Mescal was last seen in the action-adventure film Gladiator II
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin present a united front for Apple