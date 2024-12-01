What really drove Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham apart

Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham’s once-close friendship has reportedly hit a frosty patch, and a royal expert believes the reason behind the fallout is rooted in jealousy.

The Duchess of Sussex and the fashion designer were once on great terms, with the Beckhams even attending Meghan and Prince Harry’s star-studded royal wedding in 2018.

However, the bond has since cooled, with reports suggesting the two women are no longer on speaking terms.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, known for her outspoken views on the Sussexes, has weighed in on the strained relationship, claiming, "It all boils down to jealousy."

While details of the alleged tension remain under wraps, this theory has reignited intrigue around the former friends and their now-distant relationship.

Kinsey Schofield, speaking to Fox News, suggested envy played a significant role in the fallout, stating, "Ultimately, I believe it was envy that caused the fallout." She added that accusations of leaking stories to the press also fueled tensions.

Author Tom Bower shed further light on the drama in his book House of Beckham, alleging Meghan was furious when an article about her "growing friendship" with Victoria appeared in The Sun.

According to the claims, Meghan and Prince Harry initially suspected Victoria was behind the leaks, leading Harry to make a tense phone call to David Beckham.

The football legend, after discussing the matter with his wife, is said to have furiously denied the accusations.

Schofield also emphasized the contrasting personalities between the two women, commenting, "Victoria Beckham is the antithesis of Meghan Markle."