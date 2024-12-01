Sean 'Diddy' Combs achieves new streak of 'defeat' after whopping $10M lawsuit

Sean Diddy Combs faces major blow in face of existing sex-trafficking case

Sean Diddy Combs faces another blow in the face of his existing sex-trafficking case.

The notorious rapper, who has been placed behind bars on the charges of trafficking and racketeering, was recently slapped with another USD 10M lawsuit, which has taken a toll on his legal troubles.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 27, 2024, accused the hip-hop mogul of dangling a woman of the 17th floor balcony during a confrontation.

According to the bombshell lawsuit, Combs showed up uninvited to his former girlfriend Bryana "Bana" Bongolan’s place and physically assaulted the woman on absolutely no grounds.

This has landed Combs in hot water despite his attempts to break free from the case. He has been denied bail three times, constantly falling in trap of the complex web of legal battles.

The rapper, who rose to fame in the 90s’, was arrested on Monday, September 16, currently being held in a federal jail in Brooklyn. Meanwhile, his trial is slated to begin on May 5, 2025.

This comes on the heels of his lawyers’ claims to prove all such arguments baseless in the court.