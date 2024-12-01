Kate Hudson ditches glam for 'down-to-earth' Thanksgiving celebration

Kate Hudson offers insight into heartwarming thanksgiving celebration

Kate Hudson is offering an inside glimpse into her 'love-filled' thanksgiving alongside her beloved daughter Rani.

The Almost Famous actress has once again proved that celebrities are no different from the commoners, as she took to her Instagram to showcase her family's cozy Thanksgiving.

Posting a carousel of photos of her holiday bash, Kate wrote in the caption, "A beautiful rainy love-filled NYC Thanksgiving."

The post featured the multi-hyphenate star's photo with her six-year-old daughter, whom she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The 'proud' mom could be seen posing with Rani as they flashed smiles at the camera ahead of their Thanksgiving meal.

Other slides showcased the family's table spread, including charcuterie and aesthetic décor.

Previously, the actress opened up to AOL in 2019 as she admitted to taking a 'genderless' approach to raising her youngest.

She told the outlet at the time, "I think you just raise your kids individually regardless– like a genderless [approach]," she told the outlet.

"We still don't know what she's going to identify as. I will say that, right now, she is incredibly feminine in her energy, her sounds, and her way. It's very different from the boys, and it's really fun to actually want to buy kids' clothes."

Apart from Rani, Kate is a mother to Ryder and Bingham, whom she shares with her ex-husbands.