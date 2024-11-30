King Charles, Queen Camilla host heartfelt photoshoot with rescue dogs

King Charles and Queen Camilla host rescue dogs for festive photoshoot at Highgrove Estate

King Charles and Queen Camilla recently welcomed rescue dogs from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to their Gloucestershire estate for a festive photoshoot.

The adorable dogs—Percy, Darcie, Elspeth, Harper, Missy, and Shadow—are looking for new homes this Christmas. They travelled from the charity’s Old Windsor Centre to Tetbury and were photographed on bespoke footstools designed by students and community groups in collaboration with The King’s Foundation.

Adding a special touch, the footstools featured cushions made from recycled drapery previously used in Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Queen Camilla, as the patron of Battersea, emphasised the event's importance in raising awareness for animal welfare.

Camilla recently bid an emotional goodbye to her beloved Battersea rescue dog, Beth, a 13-year-old Jack Russell terrier. Sadly, Beth had to be put down due to health issues.



According to the Daily Mail, Queen Camilla adopted Beth from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, in South London, in 2011.



Last week, the King shared with TV hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden at the Royal Variety Show that he and the Queen were considering getting a new dog for Christmas.

When asked if the Queen might be tempted by any of the dogs visiting that day, a royal source commented: “While it’s a little too soon for Her Majesty to start deciding on a new friend for Bluebell, she remains a great supporter of all the work that Battersea Dogs and Cats home does in finding loving homes for all their rescue pets - not just for Christmas but forever.”

Kaye Mughal, centre manager in Windsor, said: “It was a special day bringing some of our dogs from Battersea’s Old Windsor Centre to Highgrove Gardens. They enjoyed the day out, experiencing visiting a new place and getting into the festive spirit. They also enjoyed testing out some of the unique footstools and have officially given them their approval.”