Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance heats up with engagement rumour

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance are talk of the town these days as the beautiful pair capture media's attention everywhere they appear together.

The lovers have been in massive spotlight throughout the 2024 with their cute and heartwarming moments in one of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker also attended a few games of her beau NFL star along with her friends and family which attracted massive spotlight.

Swift and Kelce's heated relationship has been making headlines ever since they have started making appearance in public as the couple's passion for each other going stronger each day since back in September 2023.

The lovebirds are trying to make efforts and taking out some time for each other during their busy career schedule and personal responsibilities.

The buzz surrounding the couple has been growing louder, fueled by whispers of an engagement. Speculations are rapidly spreading across social media, as fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the big day.

However, people are wondering when these two lovers will begin their "forever after." Despite all the gossips, they both have not utter a single word about their marriage plans.

Taylor Swift and Travis currently keeping their lives very personal and private, away from all the limelight and focusing on career, as they seem to be taking things kind of slow and steady.