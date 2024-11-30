Miley Cyrus holds mom Tish 'responsible' for controversial pole performance

Miley Cyrus has recently blamed her mother, Tish Cyrus, for her controversial pole dance performance at the 2009 Teen Choice Awards.

On November 29, Daily Mail reported that the 32-year-old songstress has made a guest appearance in Spotify’s Billions Club series alongside her sister Brandi Cyrus.

During the show, Miley revealed that the idea for her pole dance came from her mother.

The Hannah Montana actress asked her sibling to know the real person who suggested her to dance she said, "This is going to be no surprise to you, Do you know whose idea that was?"

Brandi quickly guessed, "MOM."

Miley confirmed her younger sister, "Yup, that was my mom’s idea. So she always lets me take the blame."

Recalling the controversy, she added, "When I got in trouble the next day, you know who was nowhere to be found? Tish Cyrus."

The Flower singer also revealed what made the performance unforgettable for her. She said, "The thing that I remember most about that performance was it was the first time I ever wore real diamond jewellery on stage."

For the unversed, more than 10 years ago, the singer-turned-actress faced severe backlash for her musical performance on one of her hit song Party in the USA at the awards show.