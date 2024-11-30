'Virgin River' Season 6: Mel and Jack's wedding season is here

Without some wedding drama, love triangles, and undiscovered secrets, what would Virgin River be?

Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack's (Martin Henderson) big day, as well as new plotlines for all of their friends and family, are hinted at in a recently released trailer for the sixth season of the popular Netflix series.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the world who is trusting in forever again,” Breckenridge says in the footage. “I’ve spent so many years wishing things hadn’t happened the way that they have. But the end of one love story can be the beginning of another.”

“Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s,” the show’s logline reads.

“I knew this season needed to be the wedding season,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith says of the upcoming season. “It was time. It felt like a great event to build around, so everybody had as much forethought and time to plan as possible … It felt very Virgin River in its production — the ambition of it, and that we’re a small group of people that care about something so much: the fans. So we just busted our humps to get it done.”

The cast includes Tim Matheson, Annette O'Toole, Colin Lawrence, Zabby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, Mark Ghanime, and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Smith, Sue Tenney, Richard Keith, Christopher E. Perry, Robyn Carr, Erin Cardillo, Amy Palmer Robertson, and Roma Roth are executive producers of the show.

Virgin River season six will be available on Netflix on December 19.