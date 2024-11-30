Taylor Swift leaves fans speculating with mysterious gesture

Fans are convinced Taylor Swift is sending signals for a big announcement

Taylor Swift sent her fans wild with speculations as she seemingly dropped Easter Eggs during recent Eras Tour concerts in Canada.

The 34-year-old pop superstar was seen counting down on her fingers which fans thought to have been a hint for an upcoming announcement.

While performing her hit track Midnight Rain, Swift counted down with her fingers from five to four.

During the very next show, the Anti-Hero hitmaker counted down from four to three.

Several fans took to social media and made theories about what could the gesture mean.

One Swiftie wrote, “She's plotting something,” while a second exclaimed, “She's literally killing me.”

A third chimed in, “I am convinced that something is coming on 13th of December,” referring to the Love Story songstress’ birthday.

Someone noted, “It's her birthday and it's a Friday and there were Easter eggs.”

While the others, convinced of the much-anticipated release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), wrote, “OMG I AM 1000000000000% CONVINCED REP TV IS COMING.”

Another speculated, “New album. Third album this year. She kept doing two fingers for TTPD,” referring to her earlier release this year.

However, other fans expressed another perspective, “Mother is clowning us,” and “Nah she'll have us all excited and it will just be a countdown to the last show.”