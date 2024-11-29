Jesse McCartney chooses between Taylor Swift, Beyonce for who dominated 2024

Jesse McCartney said he loved both artists but had to choose Taylor Swift

When it comes to Taylor Swift versus Beyonce, Jesse McCartney isn’t afraid to pick a side in the battle of music icons, no matter the stakes.

When Page Six asked the Beautiful Soul singer to weigh in on whether Taylor Swift or Beyoncé dominated 2024, McCartney confidently crowned Swift.

“It’s hard not to recognise what Taylor did this year,” he said Monday at The Grove’s annual tree lighting event in Los Angeles on Monday night. “Being the biggest-grossing touring artist, I think, of all time? And the amount of work she put into that doesn’t go unnoticed.”

McCartney, 37, revealed he attended Swift’s Eras Tour twice, calling it a masterclass in endurance. “I play, like, two hours and I need two days off, and she’s doing three and a half, four hours like it’s nothing,” he said.

The Keith star asserted, “I love Beyoncé — she’s one of the all-time greats. But I think Taylor’s year is 2024.”

Swift’s record-smashing Eras Tour, which launched in March 2023, became the first tour to gross $1 billion, per the Associated Press. Meanwhile, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour also broke records, but for McCartney, Swift’s historic year stood above the rest.

Meanwhile, McCartney wrapped his All’s Well tour earlier this month.