Jennifer Lopez celebrates Thanksgiving with new partner amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez rings in Thanksgiving celebrations with 'gratitude'

Jennifer Lopez found someone special to spend her Thanksgiving with as her recently estranged husband, Ben Affleck, reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Taking her holiday bliss over Instagram on Friday, November 29, the On The Floor hitmaker posted a picture posing with her Thanksgiving partner: A giant Turkey.

"I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you," she wrote in the caption, adding an orange heart emoji.

In the latest snapshot, Lopez, 55, looked stunning in a full-sleeved sweater adorned with colourful details while flashing a wide grin and proudly presenting her majestic stuffed treat.

Lopez's latest social media post came after the Daredevil star cosied up with the mother of his children and ex-wife Garner at a charity event.

The former couple, who share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, reunited to spend the holiday season with their kids.

On Thursday, November 28, the family volunteered with Midnight Mission to lend a helping hand.

For the unversed, this marked Affleck’s first Thanksgiving without Lopez since she filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage.