BTS' RM, Jungkook pique BTS reunion hype

BTS leader RM misses his bandmates amid military services

Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, is just as eager for a BTS reunion as the BTS ARMY.

The BTS leader’s yearning to reunite with his bandmates was palpable in his recent remarks on Jungkook’s recent social media activity.

Although Jungkook has deactivated his personal Instagram account, he continues to remain active on the social media platform through his pet dog Bam’s Instagram handle.

Recently, Bam’s dad posted pictures of his furry companion celebrating the first snowfall of the season in Korea.

The post, accompanied by several emojis, had a simple caption, "…196," referencing the number of days left until Jungkook completes his mandatory military service.

What added an extra layer of excitement for fans was the interaction between Jungkook and RM.

In the comments section, RM, 30, left a comment saying, "I miss you, I miss Bangtan so much."

At present, five out of seven BTS members are enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service, which has put the group on hiatus.

Jin and J-Hope are the only members discharged after completing their 18 months of service, while the others are expected to return in 2025.

As their release dates draw closer, fans are anticipating a BTS reunion.