BTS' RM, Jungkook pique BTS reunion hype

Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, is just as eager for a BTS reunion as the BTS ARMY.
The BTS leader’s yearning to reunite with his bandmates was palpable in his recent remarks on Jungkook’s recent social media activity.
Although Jungkook has deactivated his personal Instagram account, he continues to remain active on the social media platform through his pet dog Bam’s Instagram handle.
Recently, Bam’s dad posted pictures of his furry companion celebrating the first snowfall of the season in Korea.
The post, accompanied by several emojis, had a simple caption, "…196," referencing the number of days left until Jungkook completes his mandatory military service.
What added an extra layer of excitement for fans was the interaction between Jungkook and RM.
In the comments section, RM, 30, left a comment saying, "I miss you, I miss Bangtan so much."
At present, five out of seven BTS members are enlisted in South Korea's mandatory military service, which has put the group on hiatus.
Jin and J-Hope are the only members discharged after completing their 18 months of service, while the others are expected to return in 2025.
As their release dates draw closer, fans are anticipating a BTS reunion.
Queen Camilla's appearance at Princess Kate's Christmas Carol Service in question amid health crisis
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole parted ways in 2022
Jennifer Lopez plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck and kids
'Fast and Furious' franchise gears up for 25th anniversary
Angelina Jolie shares rare insights from her struggling life journey in recent interview
Royal family makes thoughtful decision for Princess Kate amid her cancer journey