Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton's emotional message about 'hope'

Princess Kate begins Addiction Awareness Week 2024 with an emotional message about hope and recovery.

Catherine, who is the patron of The Forward Trust, released a statement, urging people to be more empathetic towards people dealing with the problem of addiction.

Kate said, "As Patron of The Forward Trust, I am delighted to once again support Addiction Awareness Week."

"It has been heartening to see that progress is still being made to end the stigma surrounding those battling addiction. For too long, many have suffered in silence, harbouring feelings of shame and guilt about their condition, despite their vulnerability," the Princess added.

The Princess of Wales requested people not to "judge and criticise" those affected with addiction. Instead, the future Queen believes that "we must take the time to sit by someone’s side, learning the values of love and empathy."

"Being a shoulder to cry on or an ear to listen to, these simple acts of kindness are crucial in breaking down the misunderstandings that so many face," Kate stated.

At the end of her note, the Princess asked people to join hands and raise awareness about addiction, which is "not a choice. It is a serious mental health condition that could affect any one of us."

"It is up to each and every one of us to change the way we think about and consider the many people coping with addiction. Because recovery is possible," she concluded.