Salma Hayek lauds Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo for 'Wicked' performance

Salma Hayek lauded Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for their remarkable performances in Wicked.
On November 8, the 58-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share behind-the-scenes photos and video clips from the premiere of the musical fantasy film.
In the first snapshot, Hayek was beaming alongside Grande and Erivo at the star-studded event.
The mother-of-one penned a congratulatory caption, "Congratulations @arianagrande, @cynthiaerivo, and the entire Wicked team for the magic you’ve brought to our screens!"
According to Daily Mail, in 2011, Hayek was set to produce an eight-hour miniseries based on a similar concept to Wicked.
ABC Productions had earlier announced that Hayek and Jose Tamez, her partner at Ventanarosa Productions, would serve as executive producers on the project.
However, the project was cancelled due to pre-production issues and was ultimately never made.
For the unknowns, Wicked was released in theatres on November 22, 2024.
The film stars Grande, Erivo, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, and others.
Reportedly, the film smashed box office records by earning 112.5 million dollars since its release.
