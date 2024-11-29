Kate Middleton receives delightful news from Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton receives delightful news after heartbreaking incident

Princess Kate is seemingly delighted with the royal family's decision about her yearly Christmas Carol Service.

For the unversed, Catherine, who just has completed her chemotherapy, is all set to host the Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on December 6.

In conversation with GB, royal expert Gareth Russell claimed that there will be a "big turnout" at the Princess' Together At Christmas Carol Concert by the royal family members and the Middletons.

He said, "It has been a tough year for the royals. Christmas is seen as a season of hope by many people and renewal. So it would be wonderful to see many people at the concert."

"We will see a big turnout from the senior royals, and, of course, from the princess's family, the Middletons," the royal commentator added.

Gareth shared that Kate's birth family and the key royal figures have been quite supportive of her since her cancer diagnosis.

He continued, "We've heard very warm words about the Princess of Wales from the King and the Queen."

The royal expert predicted that from Princess Anne to Duchess Sophie, several members of the Firm are expected to come out for the future Queens' event.

Gareth said, "So I do think we'll see most of the Royal Family there at the event. It is rapidly taking on the characteristics of a beloved Christmas tradition. That's probably the hope for it in the long term from the Princess of Wales’s perspective that it becomes a Christmas tradition."

It is important to note that Kate Middleton is organising this joyful event after the "hardest" year of her life due to cancer treatment.