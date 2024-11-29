Bruce Willis smiles in rare Thanksgiving family photos

Bruce Willis poses with his daughters, Tallulah and Scout, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’ family is making treasured memories together this Thanksgiving.

Taking her holiday bliss to Instagram on Thursday, November 28, the Die Hard star’s daughter Tallulah Willis posted two photos with her famous father and sister, Scout LaRue Willis.

The snapshots, featuring the 69-year-old actor holding a gift labeled "Best Dad Ever," presumably from his daughters, were captioned with a single word "Grateful."

This Thanksgiving post follows a recent throwback picture the Bandits actress shared earlier this week. She posted a nostalgic photo from six years ago, posing with her parents.

"I love this photo of me and my parents!!! How cute!! At Rumer’s 30th," Tallulah, whom Willis welcomed with his ex-wife Demi Moore, wrote.

In addition to Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, Willis, also shares daughter Rumer, 36, with Moore, 62.

He is also the father of two younger daughters, 12-year-old Mabel and 10-year-old Evelyn, whom he shares with his wife, Emma Heming Willis.

The family is seemingly thankful for their time with Willis after his diagnosis in March 2022 of aphasia, followed by confirmation in February 2023 from Emma that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).