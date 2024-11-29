James Van Der Beek addresses ‘tough year’ on Thanksgiving after cancer diagnosis

James Van Der Beek on Thanksgiving

James Van Der Beek reflected on life after cancer this Thanksgiving.

The actor, who recently shared his colorectal cancer diagnosis, expressed gratitude on Thanksgiving for a renewed connection with his body.

He posted a heartfelt message on Instagram on November 28, accompanied by a photo of his family, whom he affectionately referred to as his “blond army.”

Reflecting on the challenges of the past year, he began, “It’s been a tough year … and I’m thankful for it.”

Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum, part of the large intestine essential for digestion.

The disease often begins as noncancerous polyps that can later develop into cancer if untreated. According to statistics, men face a lifetime risk of 1 in 23 for developing this type of cancer.

“For the giant life re-direct cancer has placed in my path. For the gift of knowing what it feels like to have friends come through on such a profound level, and in ways I never would have been able to ask for had I not been going through it” the actor wrote in the caption.

“I’m grateful for this new relationship I have to my body, and what I feed it. I’m grateful to each and every one of you who has reached out and sent good vibes and prayers.”

“It all lands and makes a difference. And I’m more grateful than ever to my super human wife who has shown up on levels I never knew possible. Who has shown me what unconditional love is and the magic that comes from that,” Van Der Beek continued.

“I am in awe of you, @vanderkimberly,” he wrote of his wife. “And of course, I’m beyond thankful the little blond army of hearts who keep me present, active, and inspired just by being you. I love you guys beyond.”

He concluded his message by wishing “everybody” a happy thanksgiving.