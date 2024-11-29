Ben Affleck snubs JLo on Thanksgiving, celebrates it with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck seems to ditch and avoid Jennifer Lopez every now and then.

Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his ex-Jennifer Garner and with kids amid his divorce from Lopez.

The Hypnotic star and Garner appeared to be executing great energies while reuniting for the celebration.

The exes – who were married from 2005 to 2018 – were pictured together in a charity event in Los Angeles.

The former couple shares three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The kids were also spotted at the event, following the footsteps of their parents.

Embracing the festive spirit, Affleck and Garner wore matching aprons that read, “I love the Midnight Mission,” as they served meals to those in need alongside other celebrity volunteers.

During the event, the Batman star was photographed whispering something closely into Garner’s ear.

The whole family kept it low and minimal for their outing in downtown LA.

This Thanksgiving outing comes three months after the Good Will Hunting actor and the Atlas star’s divorce.

The singer and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022.