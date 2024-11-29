Tarek Rae El Moussa, Heather give peek insight their Thanksgiving celebrations

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa make fans part of their Thanksgiving festivities.
On Thursday, the former Selling Sunset star, 37, posted pictures of her family gathered to celebrate the holiday.
In one picture, the couple's young son, Tristan, who was born in January 2023, in his high chair while sipping on what looks like a juice pack.
"Happy Thanksgiving everyone," Heather wrote over the photo, tagging Tarek's account.
The reality star went on to her Instagram stories and shared another photo of Tristan on Thanksgiving, writing, "We love grandma and papa's house," over a photo of her son — sporting a comfy onesie — playing with a toy truck.
The third picture Heather shared, showed Brayden, 9, — who Tarek shares with his ex-wife Christina Haack — on a swing set with Tristan and other family members.
The love birds got married in 2021. The former Netflix star said, “He makes me feel comfort, he makes me feel safe, he makes me feel protected and he has the biggest heart," adding, "We're best friends and we're true soulmates," at the time.
The duo has announced in May that they would be starring alongside in a new house flipping competition series together called The Flip Off, coming in 2025.
