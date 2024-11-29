Joe Jonas pokes fun at Demi Lovato’s viral ‘I like mugs’ moment

Joe Jonas expressed his love for Demi Lovato in an interview.

Joe Jonas couldn’t help but bring some humor into his latest interview, hilariously referencing a viral moment from Demi Lovato’s 2015 interview.

On November 27th, while chatting with Chris Klemens on the streets, the 35-year-old Jonas Brother was asked about his favorite dish.

Seizing the opportunity, Joe poked fun at his former Camp Rock co-star, responding with a grin, "My favorite dish is a mug."

With a burst of laughter, he added, "Demi once said that in an interview." As if to show there were no hard feelings, Joe made a heart gesture with his hands and affectionately said, "Love you, Demi."

Klemens, a fan of the iconic moment, revealed he intentionally asked Joe the question, citing Demi's viral clip as his all-time favorite interview.

Joe’s lighthearted joke proved there’s nothing but love between the two, continuing the and friendly rapport they’ve maintained over the years.

The reference came from a 2015 interview where the 32-year-old singer promoted her album Confident in Europe.

In the interview, the Sonny with a Chance star was asked the same question: "What’s your favourite dish?"

She innocently answered, "I like mugs, because they’re very comfortable in your hand."