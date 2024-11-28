Earl Charles Spencer shares heartfelt update amid new challenges

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a fresh update on Instagram after devastating floods wreaked havoc on the historic Althorp House estate, leading to the collapse of a 400-year-old wall.



The Earl, 60, who resides at the estate, is navigating both personal and property challenges as he prepares for life after his estranged wife, Countess Karen Spencer, 52, moves out following their announced divorce in June.

Karen has been sharing her journey with fans online, hinting at her "new chapter."

In his post, Princess Diana's brother shared an image captured by the estate’s conservation team, showcasing the extensive damage caused by the weekend floods.

The Earl described how the wall, built centuries ago, gave way under the pressure of a powerful surge of water.

He penned: "This gives an idea of the force of water that ripped through the landscape around Althorp House during the weekend floods: this 400-year-old wall stood in the way of a brand-new river of run-off water, and it was unable to withstand the pressure.

"100kg ironstone blocks were thrown back up to 70 metres, as the water won."

He praised the team at Althorp for their "amazing" clean-up efforts and "Working round the clock to help those whose homes have been flooded, clearing roads, and minimising the impact of this shocking time."

He added: "I couldn't be prouder of their dedication and determination."

The earl, currently divorcing his wife Karen Spencer, is in a new relationship with Norwegian architect Dr Cat Jarman, who is 18 years his junior.

The Earl admitted he "wasn't looking" for love when he met his younger girlfriend, explaining that the two went from "friends" to "colleagues" to partners.