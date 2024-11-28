Zayn Malik rekindles One Direction memories with two magical words

Zayn Malik kicked off Stairway to the Sky tour on November 23

Zayn Malik has sparked a wave of nostalgia with a heartfelt gesture during his recent stage performance.

On Tuesday, November 26, at the London stop of his ongoing Stairway to the Sky tour, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker turned to the crowd with a smile and cheekily said, "Vas Happenin," in the same tone that any One Direction fan would instantly recognise.

Standing on stage at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, Zayn, 31, waved to the audience, flashed two rock signs, and then gripped his signature red microphone stand.

His words sent the crowd into a frenzy, as "Vas Happenin" was a famous catchphrase he used during the peak years of One Direction before his departure in 2015.

The return of the iconic phrase left fans in shock, with many taking to X, formerly Twitter, to share their excitement.

"Zayn saying 'Vas Happenin' in the year 2024… truly groundbreaking. And if you get it, you get it," one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another added playfully, "Hey so I actually can’t come into work tomorrow, Zayn Malik said 'vas happenin' in the year 2024, so I have to stay home and watch the entirety of the 1d day livestream :/ sorry."

The Pillowtalk chart-topper kicked off his solo debut tour just three days after attending the funeral of his former bandmate, Liam Payne, who tragically passed away at the age of 31.

Zayn’s next stop on the Stairway to the Sky UK Headline Tour will be in Wolverhampton, Liam’s hometown, which is expected to be an emotional show for both the Night Changes vocalist and the fans.