Taylor Swift’s soon-to-be brother in law Jason Kelce reveals family plans

Jason Kelce, American professional former footballer, is currently focusing on his personal life as his wife Kylie is about to give birth to their fourth child.

The 37-year-old revealed that his wife is now done with the kids as they will put a stop after this baby.

Jason is right now busy leading his team as veteran coach, as his private life is about to get more busier.

During his recent podcast New Heights, which he co host with brother Travis Kelce, the former player shared his family plans, "I don't know if [Kylie’s] feeling that anymore."

"I think she's like, ‘Okay. I've had [four], I'm done.' I think she's like, ‘Okay. I've had [four], I'm done," he added.

The Kelce family is already complete with three little cuties, Wyatt, 4, Elliotte 2, and baby Bennett who recently turned just 11 months old, as they have another baby on the way.

Travis, who is attracting massive spotlight as he often capture with with American singer Taylor Swift, also expressed his bliss to become an uncle again.

The 35-year-old NFL star shared, "I'm excited to meet a new little, little baby niece. It'll be so beautiful, man."

Jason Kelce and Kylie is gearing up for the arrival of their new bundle of joy, as their home is soon to be filled with lots of joy and happiness once again.