Cher's family expresses deep concern over boyfriend's 'Red Flags'

Cher's family remains upset about the singer's relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards

Goddess of pop Cher have been warned to remain cautious about her partner Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

Cher's family has tried to aware the songstress about her lover's true intention.

The Strong enough vocalist’s family is currently on non-speaking terms with the star following extensive attempts to make her understand the possible outcome of her relationship.

However, the 78-year-old remains blind to her partner's mischievous motives.

An insider connected to Cher's son, Chaz Bono, revealed that the family has been observing a series of warning signs in the relationship.

The television personality has strongly considered to change her will in order to include her boyfriend.

The artist's family asserted that she will pass on all the profits to AE, generating through her next album.

The Silkwood actress previously praised her boyfriend following a fight with Travis Scott.

"I'm proud of Alexander, he didn't start the fight against two men. He finished it, Gotta love him," she remarked on Instagram.

The Mail revealed that the incident raised a concern for her family, stating: "Her family was extremely concerned after she defended him getting into this brawl with Travis Scott because she condoned his violence."

Cher and Alexander 'AE' Edwards announced their romance publicly in November 2022.

