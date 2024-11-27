Halle Berry talks about societal pressure on women to look young

Halle Berry on society's pressure for women to stay eternally young

Halle Berry has recently weighed in on ageing and societal pressure on women to stay eternally young.

In a new interview with Fortune Magazine, the X-Men star said, “Historically, women, as we age, we just get old, right? Men get sexy… They get gray hair and they're silver foxes. We're just old...we're haggard.”

“Society tells us or has told us that our time is up...we should go out to pasture. We're done with our baby-making years — that being our primary purpose for being here is to bear children — and when we're done with that at 35/40, there's nothing left for us,” stated the 58-year-old.

However, Halle believed that ageing is not the end of life for women.

“Ageing is a privilege, and we should see it that way. We should feel that way about getting older. We should feel like the crowned jewels of our society,” reflected The Union actress.

Halle told the publication, “I have always known that I'm more than this shell that I walk around in.”

“I have longed for someone to say something to me other than, 'Oh gosh, you're so pretty.' I've longed to hear other words. I know I'm more than this,” shared the Never Let Go actress.

While celebrating ageing, The Kings actress mentioned, “As I've aged, I've been determined to age gracefully and naturally. It's a shame that as women, we're being told that we have to find a way to stay eternally young.”

“We're born to age and die,” she continued.

Halle also noted that as women, “we have to figure out a way to do it,” but “we're turning ourselves into monsters trying to do that”.

“I'm committed to being a spokesperson for allowing yourself to age gracefully, knowing that you're more than this shell you're walking around in,” added the actress.