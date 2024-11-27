Priyanka Chopra goes extra mile for Nick Jonas in 'sweet' shoutout

Priyanka Chopra gives sweet shoutout to husband Nick Jonas ahead of upcoming film

Priyanka Chopra is once again going the extra mile for her husband Nick Jonas as his film The Good Half starts streaming on Hulu.

The White Tiger alum, who has been vocal about her support for her husband , took to her Instagram to give a shoutout to him alongside the film's new poster.

Meanwhile, the actress didn't forget to tag Jonas and the OTT platform, informing her followers that his film had finally premiered on Hulu.

Previously, Priyanka, who shares daughter Malti Marie with her singer husband, announced that the trailer of the highly-anticipated film had dropped.

She wrote in the caption at the time, “Cannot wait for you all to experience this beautiful, poignant, touching movie with incredible performances. I may or may not be slightly biased, but @nickjonas, you are phenomenal in this one. The Good Half coming to theatres near you on August 16!”

For the unversed, this marks the first leading role of Nick Jonas alongside stars, including Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue.

The film was released in the United States on July 23, 2024.