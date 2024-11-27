Snoop Dogg shares inside scoop on Thanksgiving plans with family

Snoop Dogg will be celebrating his Thanksgiving with nine grandchildren

Snoop Dogg gave an inside scoop about his Thanksgiving celebrations with his family.

During his appearance on this week's episode of Let's Go! With Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King & Jim Gray, the father of four revealed his holiday plans.

"You know, Martha [Stewart] sent me some s--- that I don’t know how to cook," said Snoop, 53. "My family gonna keep it real basic. We're gonna go with the old turkey, the ham, the stuffing, the dressing."

The Underdoggs star also shared what makes his Thanksgiving celebrations extra special, noting his growing number of grandchildren.

"I got like nine grandkids. So I really enjoy my time with them. We pull out jumpers and have little things for them," the Drop it Like It’s Hot hitmaker said on Let's Go!

"I get to be a character that day," he continued. "I may put on a costume and dress up and not even be Paw-Paw."

"I may be a character all day, maybe Buzz Lightyear or some----, you know what I'm saying?" he says of his plans for Thanksgiving.

"That’s the joy in my life now, being a grown man with grandkids and really enjoying it," the rapper weighed in on the joy of being a grandparent.

Snoop has often expressed his love for being a grandfather. In a previous interview with People, he described his grandpa's role as an achievement.

"I love being a grandpa. It's an accomplishment," he the news outlet at that time.