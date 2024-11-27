Cher reveals surprising career update as she discusses new memoir

Cher opens up about retirement from career and her last album

Cher, the goddess of pop, made a major announcement about her retirement plans.

The Believe crooner during an exclusive event, 'Event with Cher', in London, on Tuesday, November 26th, discussed her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.

While discussing, the 78-year-old megastar dropped a surprising news about her upcoming album, via The Sun.

“This is probably my last album that I’m gonna do,” she said.

“I’m really excited. They are great songs and I’m just really excited that I’m doing it.”

The Grammy winner revealed that the reason she is wrapping up her career is because she feels old.

“I’m older than dirt now, OK? I’m the oldest person I meet in almost every room unless I’m in an old folks’ home,” she admitted.

The I Got You Babe singer went on to say she is now advising young girls to be brave and ambitious.

“I keep having to tell these younger girls like, ‘Get over yourself, get out there. You’ve got your whole life ahead of you.’”

She continued, “I don’t care if you’re 50. I’d give anything to be 60 again. I was a f---ing hottie!”

Cher divulged her struggle of adapting to aging, noting that it is “weird” and she knows she is “older” but “doesn’t know how to feel it.”

"I don’t know how to feel any different than the way I’ve always felt.”

She confessed that she enjoys spending time with younger people as many of her aged friends don’t want to have much fun.

“They can just go off and be old fogies,” she said.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One came out on November 19th, 2024. The book traces back her life from her wild childhood days to becoming a world famous popstar.