'Squid Game Season 2': Player 456 returns to thrive for survival

Squid Game… this time shall the game begin or end?

Get ready for the thrilling return of Squid Game. The second season of the blood-shed show will premiere on Netflix on December 26.

With its enthralling promo, the series promises to be just as intense and suspenseful as the first.

Player 456, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, is back in the arena, but this time he's driven by a quest for justice. Determined to put an end to the brutal game, he's more resolute than ever.

The official synopsis for the second season from Netflix reads: “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”

In the second, Player 456 will have to face more tense scenarios, showdown with the Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun.

Also returning to Squid Game for another season is Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, while cast newcomers include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri and Won Ji-an.

The streaming giant’s all time greatest series was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who along with Netflix has already announced that a third final season is set to premiere in 2025.