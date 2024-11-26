Dwayne Johnson gets fans emotional after heartwarming gesture

Dwayne Johnson impressed parents with sweet gesture.

Dwayne Johnson owns a heart of gold.

His fans were left in tears after seeing the star with his daughters at Make A Wish Foundation in America.

The Red One actor took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of him with the non-profit organization, where he flew children out to Hawaii for the Moana 2 world premiere.

In the emotional video, the actor and his daughters, 8-year-old Jasmine and 6-year-old Tiana, were captured interacting with the children.

The former wrestler bonded with children, as they spent time playing games like arm wrestling and rock-paper-scissors, as well as introducing Jasmine and Tiana to everyone.

Dwayne Johnson flew out children from the non-profit organisation to Hawaii.

A parent of 15-year-old Patrick shared, "I'm really happy for Patrick to have this opportunity."

"It means a lot because during that time when he was going through a difficult time, it was an inspiration that The Rock existed."

"It's great, it's awesome that Make-A-Wish did this and The Rock took out his time to do it," another parent expressed their gratitude towards the star.

A young fan presented the star with a handmade clay replica of Maui’s hook from Moana.

"I love this," Dwayne exclaimed enthusiastically.

"Do you mind if I wear it now? Thank you, man."