King Charles receives shocking news amid Queen Camilla health woes

King Charles is set to hit with big setback amid Queen Camilla's health woes.

The monarch might get "embarrassed" once again because of his little brother Prince Andrew.

For the unversed, the King and the "Disgraced" Duke are not on good terms as their feud over the Royal Lodeg escalates.

Charles has reportedly cut down the finances of Andrew after he rejected to move out of the massive royal residence.

Recently, an insider disclosed that the Duke of York has a legitimate source of money from an "anonymous benefactor" and will cover his financial needs on his own.

Express reported that a royal expert Matt Wilkinson shared that the King has "tried to wash his hands" of Andrew.

He added, "But Andrew has managed to drag the King back in by, as you point out, got reassurances from the...or told the Keeper of the Privy Purse that this money is legitimate."

While issuing a warning to the monarch and the royal family, Matt stated, "He's then...if that turns out to be, and as discussed, his history that he has had, you know, problems with where he's received money in the past, if it turns out there are issues with this money or the donor, you drag the King and the royal household back in again."

The royal biographer shared that it is unclear from where Andrew got the huge amount of money. He continued, "I worry that the King will be dragged into it, and he could be embarrassed again by his brother."