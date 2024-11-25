Ariana Grande’s ‘Wicked’ hits new milestone

'Gladiator II' and 'Wicked' were simultaneously released this weekend

Wicked and Gladiator II have both been ruling over the box office this past weekend after their release.

As per a new report, Wicked, part one of a two-part adaptation of the musical has surpassed Ridley Scott’s sequel of the 2000 hit for a successful opening.

The Ariana Grande movie has reportedly earned $114 million from 3,888 theatres over the weekend, according to a report by Variety.

While Gladiator II made $55.5 million from 3,573 cinemas.

The outlet stated that Wicked has now made a record of the best opening for a Broadway film adaptation, leaving Into the Woods behind.

Both weekend releases were excitedly awaited by cinemagoers and once again sparked the anticipation that Barbie and Oppenheimer’s simultaneous release created last year.

This comes after Paul Mescal encouraged cinema fans to get out in support for both the movies.

The BAFTA winning actor told Variety, “I think they complement each other really well because they’re so different, and if you love cinema, get out there and support it."