Prince Harry's reaction to Trump’s appointments 'sent shivers down his spine'

As Donald Trump fills key cabinet positions for his second administration, fresh concerns are rising about the impact on Prince Harry’s US residency.

According to a royal commentator, the appointment of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to head the Department of Homeland Security could have significant implications.

With the department playing a crucial role in overseeing immigration and residency matters, the new leadership may pose challenges for the Duke of Sussex, whose legal status in the US has already been a subject of scrutiny.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, Daily Mail’s Richard Eden expressed concern that the couple might be "shivering" upon hearing about Trump’s latest appointments, especially with Kristi Noem, Governor of South Dakota, nominated to head the Department of Homeland Security.

Eden pointed out that the previous administration had been more sympathetic toward Harry and Meghan, having helped the Duke win a previous legal battle. However, Noem’s no-nonsense reputation could signal a tougher stance.

The Duke’s US residency has been under scrutiny since the conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, filed a lawsuit demanding the release of Harry’s visa records.

The foundation sought to determine whether the Duke had lied about his past drug use on official documents.

Harry had confessed to using substances such as cocaine and psychedelics in his memoir Spare.

Although the think tank lost the case in September, efforts are underway to overturn the ruling, with Harry’s visa records remaining private—at least for now.