‘Glee’ star Jenna Ushkowitz and husband share joy of second baby

Jenna Ushkowitz's former co-star sent her love and well wishes after her announcement.

Jenna Ushkowitz has welcomed another baby into her nuclear family.

On November 24th, The Glee alum took to Instagram to announce that she was now officially a mother of two.

The post featured a close-up image of her chin and neck, displaying the newborn's hand on her chest and two pendants with her children’s names.

"And then there were 4," the actress wrote in the caption of the post.

"Welcome to the tribe, Graham, we love you so much."

After the Hello Again actress’s announcement, her former Glee co-stars rushed to congratulate her in the comments.

Ushkowitz’s co-host of And That’s What You Really Missed podcast, Kevin Mchale, expressed his joy by commenting, "Love You All."

Amber Riley also wrote, "Congratulations!"

The 38-year-old announced her pregnancy in June, sharing a photo of herself in which she posed with a positive pregnancy test and held on to her baby bump.

"Baby #2 on the way," the caption read.

"We are pregnant and so excited and grateful. It has been a journey, but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time."