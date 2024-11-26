Prince William gives delightful update after series of setbacks: 'in process'

Prince William delighted royal fans with an exciting update after the royal family hit with a series of setbacks.

The Prince of Wales recently joined the Omani throne Theyazin bin Haitham at the Royal Geographic Society to launch the 2025 Jewel of Arabia Expedition.

William, who is the patron of the expedidtion, shared that "the expedition will celebrate brilliant young people tackling environmental challenges."

Notably, the Prince, who last visited Oman in 2019, shared that he is in the "planning process" regarding his future trip to the Middle East country.

As per The Mirror, the future King said at the event, "I’ve just had the opportunity to look through some of the images from the RGS collection and they bring back warm memories of my visit to Oman in 2019."

William said the upcoming expedition will help highlight "Oman’s rich biodiversity and natural heritage." Moreover, this meaningful initiative "symbolises the enduring friendship between our two countries."

"The expedition will walk in the footsteps of British explorer Bertram Thomas, taking in the wonderful coastline of Oman. They will be able to see the beauty of Oman, but also the damage done by climate change," he added.

It is important to note that William gave this pleasant update after a concerning security breach at Windsor Castle.

Moreover, after King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battle, Queen Camilla also suffered from health problems, leaving the royal family concerned.