King Charles marks Christmas with heartfelt tribute in Royal home

King Charles’ country home, Highgrove House, is ready to celebrate the festive season with a poignant tribute to the Queen’s beloved dog, Beth, who tragically passed away last weekend.

Among the tree ornaments at Highgrove this year is a heartfelt embroidered motif of the Jack Russell, who was adopted by Camilla in 2011.

The ornament, featuring Beth wearing a red bandana decorated with a crown, is a new addition to the holiday decor, along with another charming decoration of Camilla’s other terrier, Bluebell, also wearing a crown.

These handmade ornaments, embellished with gold thread and sequins, are part of the Highgrove shop’s new Christmas range, which was introduced in September.

Each decoration costs £12.95 and had already been placed on the tree earlier this month, before news of Beth’s illness emerged.

As the festive season approaches, staff at Highgrove in Gloucestershire are busy preparing to welcome the public for special holiday celebrations in the Orchard Room, the estate’s charming entertaining space.

Visitors will be treated to festive lunches, offering two or three courses, in the lead-up to Xmas.

The decorations throughout the estate capture the essence of a traditional royal day, with rich reds, greens, and golds creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.