Meghan Markle hosts unforgettable Thanksgiving at Montecito Mansion

The Duchess of Sussex has given a glimpse into her family's heartwarming "low-key" Thanksgiving traditions, which include some surprising special guests.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have celebrated the holiday season at their Montecito, California home in recent years with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is a regular at their festive gatherings, but the Duchess revealed she also extends her table to unexpected guests.

In an interview with Marie Claire, she shared, "Over the past few years, hosting Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think it’s key to make room at the table for friends who don’t have family." She added, "That’s really important."

One notable guest who has graced their Thanksgiving celebrations is iconic activist Gloria Steinem.

The Duchess revealed that Steinem, with whom she has previously collaborated on conversations about voting and women’s rights, joined them for the holiday one year.

"We’re always making sure we have something fun to do," Meghan explained. "Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff. Someone brings a guitar—fun."

The Sussexes, who stepped back as senior royals in 2020, have created their own festive traditions over the years.

On Christmas Eve, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet leave out "carrots for the reindeer," adding a touch of magic to their celebrations.