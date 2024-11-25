Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson defies theatre rules amid 'Moana 2' release

Dwayne Johnson stuns fans with heartwarming gesture

Dwayne Johnson stunned fans with his latest move as he inspired them to sing along to Moana 2 amid rages over theatre etiquette.

The Red One star, who is gearing up for his role as the demigod Maui in Moana 2 alongside Auli’i Cravalho who voices Moana, announced at the UK premiere that fans should groove along to the songs as it’s the “fun part” of watching a musical.

During an exclusive interview with BBC News, The Rock shared his thoughts on singing along in theatres despite their updated rules and regulations.

He told the outlet, “Especially if you love music, that’s the fun part.

“Sing! You’ve paid your hard earned money for a ticket, and you’ve gone into a musical, and you’re into it. Sing.”

This news comes on the heels of the recent debate over cinema theatre etiquette ahead of Jon M Chu’s highly-anticipated musical Wicked.

In authentic platforms like AMC, organizers are encouraging move-goers to abide by the rules, specifically prohibiting singing at any point during the film.

The theatre shared in a short Wicked-themed preshow advisory video, explaining, “At AMC Theaters, silence is golden. No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No Flirting. And absolutely no name-calling. Enjoy the magic of movies.”

For the unversed, Moana 2 is slated to release in UK cinemas on November 27, 2024.