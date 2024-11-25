Blake Lively rings in New Year's with 'special' someone

Blake Lively shares plans to ring New Year's with special friend

Blake Lively is ringing in the New Year with quality time alongside her best 'girl', despite battling a cold.

The 36-year-old actress, who has been in the public eye throughout the year, especially with the release of her highly-anticipated and controversial film It Ends With Us, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, November 25, to offer an inside glimpse into her New Year’s alongside her favourite set of people.

Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl alum wrote in the caption as she expressed gratitude for her friend on her birthday, “Find you a girl who spends New Years with you while you’re snotty and have a cold but she won’t let you miss the fun so she brings it to you.

“Always. Because that’s who she is. Fun. Kindness. Goodness. @samanthamstone I’m glad you were born. Some amount of years ago today. Happy happy birthday.”

Lively was previously the talk of the town after she made a statement with her outfit at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

This has been so far an incredible year for the actress as she launched her very own hair-care line Blake Brown Beauty, adding another feather to her entrepreneurial cap alongside Betty Buzz.