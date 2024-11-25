Taylor Swift fans spot special detail Travis Kelce's new look: ‘We see you’

Taylor Swift fans goes wild after Travis Kelce steps out in new look

Taylor Swift, who is no stranger to making big fashion statements, appear to be sprinkling some of her style mojo on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swifties are seemingly convinced that Kelce has take major inspiration from his popstar girlfriend for his latest outing.

After securing double digit victory in his recent game, Kelce took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement with a special carousel post.

"Double digit dubs!!" he captioned his post.

The photos included his pre-game outfit featuring red blue plaid shirt, white knitted-hat and cream white pants.

Meanwhile, Swift has embraced a lot of plaid recently. The popstar was first seen in a plaid yellow dress at MTV Video Music Awards. Days later, she flaunted her plaid miniskirt as she hung out with bestie Gigi Hadid.

In October, she sported a grey off-shoulder dress for Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints game.

It appears that Swift's style change has also rubbed off on her beau as the NFL athlete wowed Swifties with his fit check.

“Did Taylor tell you to wear plaid,” a fan asked in the comment section.

"Did Taylor pick out this outfit!!!?" echoed another.

“Plaid …. We see you Tay,” said another one.

“Killa thinks he’s slick for engaging in the Swiftie madness with the plaid," quipped one more.

The outing comes after a Life & Style report suggested that Swift has become her best version since she started dating Kelce.

Back in March, Kelce’s coach also noted how Swift’s influence on the Chief's tight-end "actually affected the team in a positive way."

The 14-time Grammy-winning musician has recently wrapped her Toronto shows for Eras Tour she will be heading to Vancouver for her grand finale of the record-breaking tour.

It is suspected that Swift will make an appearance during the Chiefs' next game on November 29, against the Las Vegas Raiders.