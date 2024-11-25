Teddi Mellencamp breaks silence on horse trainer affair

Teddi Mellencamp on “accountability” on horse trainer affair

Teddi Mellencamp, after “accountability” for her role in her divorce from Edwin Arroyave and apologising for “things” she has done “wrong”, is giving herself “permission to grow” now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum confessed she “cried and mourned” after her affair with her married horse trainer was revealed.

“The only person who can change your life is you. We have 2 options, pretend to be a victim or stand up and fight for yourself. We all deserve peace and happiness,” Mellencamp wrote over an Instagram video of herself working out Sunday.

“I have cried and mourned. I have taken accountability and apologised for things I have done wrong. Now, I have given myself permission to grow and thrive.”

The 43-year-old reality star also shed light on the decision to stay silent amid speculation about the end of her marriage.

“I have decided to not pander to the media and tell my side because in the big scheme of things [clickbait] means nothing and of course 3 sides to every story,” she added.

“How I can stand up and show up for the people that do does [mean something]. This is called being an adult. This is what saying it with my full chest means.”

The Bravolebrity added in her caption, “Comments are on,” after facing criticism by followers for previously turning them off amid her divorce.