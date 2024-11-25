Adele bids farewell to Las Vegas residency after 'worst years of her life'

Adele hugged and kissed her son Angelo, 11, and fiancé Rich Paul after her emotional speech

Adele’s tearful farewell to her two-year Las Vegas residency was bittersweet.

Closing out her Weekends with Adele residency at Caesars Palace on Saturday, November 24, the 36-year-old superstar reflected on the highs, the lows, and the strength it took to get to her 100th and final show.

Fan-made videos circulating online showed Adele, overcome with emotion, kissing her son Angelo, 11, and fiancé Rich Paul as she reflected about what she called one of the "worst years of her life."

Recalling the turmoil of 2022, the Grammy-winning artist addressed the rocky start to her residency, which was postponed at the last minute due to COVID disruptions and production delays.

Speaking to a crowd of 5,000 fans, she confessed, “It got off to such a f***ing rocky way... I was told it was career suicide, and Vegas would never forgive me.” Despite the setbacks, Adele expressed gratitude for the second chance and her pride in overcoming the challenges.

"If something doesn’t feel right to you, don’t f***ing do it," she urged, adding, "Had I done that show I cancelled, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here tonight." The emotional speech highlighted the resilience and support of her team, band, and fans.

In 2022, her abrupt cancellation of the initial 24-date run left fans, some of whom had spent thousands on tickets, disappointed.