Adele feels ‘exhausted’ after wrapping two-year Vegas residency

Adele, the legendary singer who has won numerous awards for her hit songs, shed lights on exhausting chapter of her life revealing that she's 'out of gas' now.

The 36-year-old star expressed her tiredness after two year Las Vegas residency, admitting that she's completely drained emotionally and physically as she cant take it anymore.

Despite her successful performances on tours, the Hello singer revealed that the intense schedule of her, left her feeling battered and weary.

Adele, who started her music career back in 2006, has been winning millions of hearts with her captivating performances at Colosseum Caesars Palace since November 2022.

However, the show faced many cancellations and delays when it started and didn’t exactly hit the ground running at first.

During her recent interview before she would bid farewell to her fans, the Grammy winning musician shared that she's now ready to say goodbye to her tour for some time as she's looking forward to get the much needed rest she's been yarning for.

While speaking from her heart, the Skyfall singer explained that how after all the demands she's received of performing night after night has taken a toll on her health.

"It was a lot more challenging than I expected," she expressed. Adele is super proud of what she has gained from this energetic tour.