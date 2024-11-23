Wicked shatters records with $120M opening as Gladiator II earns $61M

The much-anticipated movie Wicked starring many legendary stars like Ariana Grande Cynthia Erivo and more has become the top of the box office with a magical start with $120 million in opening.

The movie which is based on the hit Broadway musical, has enchanted its fans and set new biggest record for November opening ever.

Meanwhile, the movie Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington and released on November 15, came after Ariana starring movie, as it earned solid $61 million.

The second part of the 2000 classic packed theaters with exciting action and thrilling story which proved the fans that the movie is still strong after more than two decades.

The musical action Wicked, has many captivating songs, as iconic Gladiator II has epic battles.

The audiences have a few reasons to make their ways to theaters. The major success of both films shows a big win for Hollywood.

Both movies are ruling 2024 box office ever since they released, Wicked broke previous companion film records.