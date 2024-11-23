Jodie Turner-Smith dazzles in bold slip dress with Michael Fassbender at amfAR Las Vegas

Jodie Turner-Smith and Michael Fassbender shine at the red carpet at amfAR event.

Jodie Turner-Smith stole the show at amfAR's inaugural Las Vegas benefit on Friday, dazzling in a slinky patterned slip dress as she joined her The Agency co-star Michael Fassbender on the red carpet.

The 38-year-old actress turned heads in the figure-hugging gown, which showcased her toned physique and featured a daring thigh-high slit that highlighted her confidence and poise.

Her co-star, Michael , looked equally stylish in a black pinstripe suit, pairing it with a black shirt and shoes, proving once again why he remains a red carpet favorite.

The duo, who play former romantic partners in The Agency, posed together, adding extra charm to the star-studded event.

The benefit, held at Wynn Las Vegas, raised funds for vital AIDS research.

Jodie Turner-Smith, Michael Fassbender, and Jeffrey Wright were in high spirits at amfAR's inaugural Las Vegas benefit on Friday, posing for the cameras and sharing plenty of laughs.

The trio, who star together in the highly anticipated political thriller, showed off their undeniable chemistry both on and off the red carpet.

The actors took to the stage during the evening's festivities, with an animated Jodie leading the group as they shared a lighthearted moment, their camaraderie clear for all to see.