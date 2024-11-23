Kendrick Lamar tackles Lil Wayne’s dismay on Super Bowl snub in new song

Lil Wayne expressed disappointment for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show snub in his hometown

Kendrick Lamar addressed Lil Wayne’s disappointment for not being selected for the headlining gig at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show.

On Friday, November 22, the 37-year-old rapper sent fans into a frenzy with the surprise release of his sixth album, GNX.

In the opening track, Wacced Out Murals, Lamar raps in the second verse:

"Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down / Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable / Turn me to an esk---, I drew the line and decimals."

For the unversed, less than a week after the Humble artist was announced as the 2025 Super Bowl headliner on September 7, Wayne, 42, expressed his dismay over not being chosen to perform at the Super Bowl in his hometown of New Orleans.

On September 13, Wayne posted a video on Instagram, sharing his feelings on the situation.

"I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown," the A Milli rapper said. "I automatically put myself in that position like somebody told me that was my spot."

"But I thought there was nothing better than that stage and platform in my city, so it hurt," he added.

While briefly expressing his dismay, Wayne shifted the focus of his message to his supportive fans, thanking them for being his rock during the difficult time.