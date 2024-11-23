King Charles breaks silence as ailing Queen Camilla skips special event

King Charles beams with joy at 'special' royal event without Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace released a delightful video of King Charles from a special evening.

On November 23, the official Instagram page of the royal family shared fun-filled moments from the Royal Variety Performance event.

In the video, the monarch can be seen beaming with joy as he met performers and renowned figures from the entertainment industry.

The statement alongside the video reads, "What a night!"

"Last night, The King attended The Royal Variety Performance in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, held in the @royalalberthall."

"A huge thank you to all the talented performers and those working behind-the-scenes who made the evening so special."

It is important to note that King Charles stepped out alone as Queen Camilla's health crisis looms.

The Palace's spokesperson revealed a few hours ago from the Royal Variety Performance that the Queen "continues to experience some lingering post-viral symptoms" after her recent chest infection.

Camilla's medical team advised her she should "prioritize sufficient rest" after a busy week of royal engagements.

The message continued, "With great regret, she has therefore withdrawn from attendance at tonight’s Royal Variety Performance."