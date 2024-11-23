Katy Perry receives good news amid legal battle with Australian designer

Katy Perry takes sigh of relief in legal battle with Australian designer

Katy Perry recently won her long-running legal battle against an Australian fashion designer over the unauthorised use of the trademark.

For the unversed, a Sydney-based fashion designer named Katie Jane Taylor sued the renowned singer in October 2019 for selling clothes under her name.

According to USA Today magazine, on November 22, three appeals judges overturned last year's court verdict in Katy’s favour, granting her permission to use the name in Australia for her business venture.

The judges realised that the 40-year-old singer had attained an international reputation in her name in the music and entertainment industry, hence, she could also use a similar name in Australia to run her business.

Reportedly, in April 2023, Taylor won the court case against the pop star, in which she appealed that Katy’s 2014 Australian tour merchandise violated the rule and the songstress allegedly used her name as a trademark.

However, after losing the case in 2023, the Dark Horse singer filed a countercase against Taylor.

She filed an appeal to grant her permission to use her name for a clothing brand.

Along with Katy’s successful appeal, the judges cancelled Taylor's trademark registration effective from November 22.

However, Katy has not publicly commented on the matter yet.