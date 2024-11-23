Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo accused of 'queerbaiting' with 'Wicked'

The duo describes their character’s relationship as 'a true love'

Ariana Grande’s playful remarks about her Wicked character Glinda's sexuality have sparked mixed reactions online.

Speaking to Gay Times alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo, the Grammy-winning singer suggested that Glinda "might be a little in the closet," which led to accusations of queerbaiting from some fans.

Grande, 31, described Oz as a "celebration of uniqueness," referencing its roots in L. Frank Baum’s books where the word "queer" frequently appears. “Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade,” she joked, even calling the city’s chickens “gay.”

Meanwhile, Erivo added her thoughts on Elphaba’s fluidity, saying, “I think she loves Glinda. I think she loves love.”

Grande and Erivo agreed on the deep connection between their characters, describing it as a "true love" that transcends sexuality. “It’s just a deep safety within each other,” Grande said, noting the bond’s strength as the likely reason fans "ship" the duo romantically.

When the interviewer asked if everyone in Oz was LGBTGQ+, the duo answered the affirmative.

However, some fans didn’t see it as playful, with one commenting, “The queerbaiting is getting too out of hand,” while another asked, “Why can’t they just be platonic?”

Others defended Grande’s comments, celebrating her acknowledgment of Glinda’s potential queerness.